Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
1931 - 2020
Adrian - Richard P. Matheny, age 88, of Adrian, died March 5, 2020, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.

He was born December 6, 1931, in Lancaster, OH to Willis and Olive (Prentice) Matheny. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1955. On August 23, 1958, he married Beverly J. Steadman in Warren and she preceded him in death. Richard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the St. Joseph Council of the Knights of Columbus #13782, St. Michael the Arch Angel Assembly #1969, Habitat for Humanity, the North Adrian Grange, and the American Legion Post #87. He retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked as a Broadcast Analyst. He enjoyed golf, bowling, U of M sports, music, and loved naval aviation.

Richard is survived by two sons, Richard (Becca) and Stephen (MariaTranchida) Matheny; a daughter, Michele (Robert) Gardner; a brother, Robert (Patricia) Matheny; a sister, Caroline Bratcher; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; parents; a brother, Charles Matheny; and two brothers-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus with Fr. Tim McIntire as celebrant. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Campus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
