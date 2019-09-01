Resources
Richard Paul Dale


1935 - 2019
Farmington Hills - Age 83. October 13, 1935-August 25, 2019. Loving husband of Marlene. Dear father of Laura (John) Laubhan, Robin Toft and Dawn (Ron) Price. Grandfather of Bryan Laubhan, Noah and Lauren Price. Brother of Judy Berlinski, Shirley Parish and Ed Dombrowski. Step brother of John Dale, Bill Dale, and Lenora Svegney.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church located in Farmington Hills, MI

Memorial service is private. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
