Richard Paul Dale
Farmington Hills - Age 83. October 13, 1935-August 25, 2019. Loving husband of Marlene. Dear father of Laura (John) Laubhan, Robin Toft and Dawn (Ron) Price. Grandfather of Bryan Laubhan, Noah and Lauren Price. Brother of Judy Berlinski, Shirley Parish and Ed Dombrowski. Step brother of John Dale, Bill Dale, and Lenora Svegney.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church located in Farmington Hills, MI
