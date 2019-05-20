|
Richard Plumer
Livonia - Richard Henry Plumer, of Livonia passed May 16, 2019. Born in Detroit December 10, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie Ford Plumer; his daughter, Heather Plumer Haun; son-in-law and in spirit, Peter Haun; and his grandchildren, Declan and Megan Haun. He preceded in death by his father, Henry Plumer, and mother, Gertrude Kaufman Plumer; and brothers, Bill and Roy Plumer. He is survived by brothers Henry Plumer, (Maud) and Jim Plumer (Joyce). Funeral arrangements through Harry J Will Livonia.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 from 3:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary at 4:00 pm. Richard will lie in state on Wednesday, May 22 at 10:00 am St. Edith Church, 15089 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI
