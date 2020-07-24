1/
Richard R. Czapski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard R. Czapski

CZAPSKI, RICHARD R. Age 90. Passed away Thursday, July 21, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Loving husband of 58 years of the late Adele. Dearest father of Christine (Jack Sr.) Dolan, Richard (Phyllis), Mark (Laura), and Thomas (Barbara). Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Visitation Sunday from 2-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 10:30 am at St. Sabina Catholic Church until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Family suggests memorial donations to St. Sabina Catholic Church. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Rosary
07:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Sabina Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Sabina Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved