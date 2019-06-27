|
Richard "Steve" Randall
- - June 24, 2019, Age 74. Beloved husband of Nancy for 54 years. Loving father of Richard "Steve" Randall (Laura), Melinda Lawrence (Derrick), Heather Randall and the late Matthew. Grandfather of Kaitlyn, Brandon, Matthew, Joseph and Ashley. Brother of Kathleen Helton, David Randall and the late Barbara Franke. Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver) 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. Memorial tributes to Karmanos Cancer Institute Hematology and Oncology Fellowship of Detroit.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019