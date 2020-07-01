1/
Richard "Robbie" Robinson
Richard "Robbie" Robinson

Sterling Heights - June 30, 2020. Age 75. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty". Loving father of David (Magda), and Susan (Vincent) Dreffs. Proud and adored grandfather of Alexandra, Emily, and Zoey. Dear brother of Barbara (Bruno) Walter, Bill (Charlene), Diane (the late Thomas) Choley, and Judy (Paul) Skelton. Treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9th, from 3-9pm with a 7pm Memorial Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com






July 1, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
