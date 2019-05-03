Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover
Warren, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Rock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Rock Obituary
Richard Rock

Warren - Age 74. Retired Warren Fire Fighter. Beloved husband of Lorraine for 46 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Jason) Mitchick. Treasured grandfather of Mila Mitchick. Dear brother of Connie (Rob) Kennedy, Laura (David) Miros and the late Tom Rock and Bob Rock. Also survived by many caring nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-8PM with a 7PM Scripture Service at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic (13-1/2 Mile), Warren. Instate Monday 9AM until time of service 9:30AM at St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover, Warren.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now