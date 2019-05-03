|
|
Richard Rock
Warren - Age 74. Retired Warren Fire Fighter. Beloved husband of Lorraine for 46 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Jason) Mitchick. Treasured grandfather of Mila Mitchick. Dear brother of Connie (Rob) Kennedy, Laura (David) Miros and the late Tom Rock and Bob Rock. Also survived by many caring nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-8PM with a 7PM Scripture Service at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic (13-1/2 Mile), Warren. Instate Monday 9AM until time of service 9:30AM at St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover, Warren.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 3, 2019