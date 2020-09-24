Richard S. Nigosian
New York, NY - 74, resident of Manhattan, New York, died unexpectedly on August 11, 2020. Richard was born on July 21, 1946, in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Hermine (nee Barsamian) and Israel Nigosian.
Richard graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he studied history. It was Richard's love of travel that led him to setting up his own company, Bond Street Travel, over 30 years ago. He travelled to over 180 countries - some multiple times - to become one of the most knowledgeable travel agents in New York, with a national following. His personal experiences helped him expertly guide others. He was an avid follower of art, music, public affairs, and college football. He also supported animal, nature, and humanitarian causes in the U.S. as well as Armenia. His brother Gregory Nigosian survives him in Chicago, Ill., along with many cousins. Richard will be missed by all who knew and loved him -- be it family - friends - or travel colleagues and clients. Friends in Michigan and New York hope to hold memorials, perhaps near the time of his 75th birthday next July. Memorial tributes suggested to: Armenia Tree Project, USA, 400 West Cummings Park, Suite 3900, Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements in the care of Simon Javizian Funeral Directors 248-626-7815. View his obituary and leave a remembrance at www.SJavizian.com
.