Richard Simpson Overton
- - Richard was finally called home at the age of 95 to be with his Lord and Savior on May 12, 2019. Husband of the late Edith. Beloved father of Edith "Joanie" (Mason) Meek, Kim Overton, Toni DeLeo, Gino Montagano and the late William Argo Jr. and Robin Elizabeth Overton. Loving grandfather of Kama Mitchell, Adam (Heather) Meek, James, Cynthia, Stephen, and Jason Argo, Bridgette (Jason) Desira, and the late Michael Meek. Also survived by four great grandchildren. Loving uncle of David (Linda) Cooper, and many others.
Born in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was a World War II veteran who loved his God, Country, and Family. He retired from Ford Motor as a Research Technician, and resided in Livonia for over 56 years, Richard loved golf, cats, "Star Trek" and "Jeopardy!". An avid sports fan, he was frequently spotted wearing one of his many jerseys for the Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, and Michigan Wolverines. His humor, and wit, generosity, and compassion will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know this kind sweet man.
Memorial services will be Saturday May 25, 2019 1 pm at His Church Anglican 34500 Six Mile (West of Farmington) in Livonia 48152. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019