Richard Stefan, age 86 passed away June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan Stefan. Loving father of Gregg Stefan and Lynn Stefan. Dearest brother of the late Tiberius Stefan Jr. (Virginia) and cherished brother in law of Robert Hunter (Marge). Treasured uncle of Alan Stefan, James Hunter, Nancy Sarpolis, Carol Stefan and the late Kevin Hunter. Richard graduated from Mackenzie High School and went on to graduate from Michigan State University, where he was a member of Psi Upsilon. He finally retired from Ford Motor Co. after many years of faithful service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please leave an online condolence to comfort the family. www.howepeterson.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
