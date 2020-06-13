Richard Stefan
1934 - 2020
Richard Stefan

Richard Stefan, age 86 passed away June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan Stefan. Loving father of Gregg Stefan and Lynn Stefan. Dearest brother of the late Tiberius Stefan Jr. (Virginia) and cherished brother in law of Robert Hunter (Marge). Treasured uncle of Alan Stefan, James Hunter, Nancy Sarpolis, Carol Stefan and the late Kevin Hunter. Richard graduated from Mackenzie High School and went on to graduate from Michigan State University, where he was a member of Psi Upsilon. He finally retired from Ford Motor Co. after many years of faithful service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please leave an online condolence to comfort the family. www.howepeterson.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Dear Lynn, I am so sorry for your loss. I know how close you were to your dad. We will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Natalie Olds
Friend
June 13, 2020
Lynn, I'm so sorry to hear about your Dad. Prayers for you and your family.
Claudia Crawford
Friend
June 13, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Lynn. We will miss him.
Kathy and Jack Wilkinson
Friend
June 13, 2020
Lynn, I am so sorry for your loss. I know that you were always there for your Dad. Sending prayers for your family!
Linda Snow
Friend
June 12, 2020
Peace and love to you Lynn and all your family... find comfort in sweet memories
Susan Goreta
Friend
June 12, 2020
Lynn,

I am sorry for your family's loss. Please know that I will keep you in my prayers during this difficult time.

Nakia
Nakia Simon
Friend
June 12, 2020
Dick was a great neighbor. Always pleasant to talk to. I'll miss his quirky sense of humor and his scoops on the neighborhood chatter. I'm filled with sadness today. Diane DiBella
Diane DiBella
Neighbor
June 12, 2020
Lynn and Gregg, my heart goes out to you and your family. So sorry about your loss. Your dad was always so nice, such a people-person, loved your mom and you guys so much! I am keeping you guys in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Glen Smith
Friend
June 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss . Know we are always here for you. Sending prayers Love and Hugs.
Kim Briffa and Sam Muntz
Kim Briffa
Friend
June 12, 2020
We are so sorry about your dad's passing. Take care of yourselves and know that your friends are always here for you. With love and our best wishes, Laura and Bob
June 12, 2020
Prayers for comfort for the family. We will keep you on our thought and prayers
John and Barb Janci
Friend
June 12, 2020
Lynn & Gregg: I'm so sad about your dad's passing. Know you have the love and support of your friends and family at this sad time. Love & hugs, Marty Boda
Friend
June 12, 2020
Dear Lynn & family: my thoughts, love and prayers are always with you but especially during this sad time. Please know I will never forget how kind your Dad was to me.
Nancy Chinavare
Friend
