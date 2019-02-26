|
|
Richard Stopczy
Sterling Heights - Age 90. Passed away February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Lillian for 68 years. Beloved father of Richard M Stopczy, and James (Terry) Stopczy. Treasured grandfather of Richard J Stopczy, Adam (Nicole) Clasen, Cassandra (James) Baggett, and great-grandfather of Guliana, Thea, Amelia, Quinn, Joseph, and Daniel. Brother of Felix Stopczy. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 7pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren. Visitation Tuesday 2-8pm and Wednesday 2pm until time of service. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019