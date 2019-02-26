Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stopczy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Stopczy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Stopczy Obituary
Richard Stopczy

Sterling Heights - Age 90. Passed away February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Lillian for 68 years. Beloved father of Richard M Stopczy, and James (Terry) Stopczy. Treasured grandfather of Richard J Stopczy, Adam (Nicole) Clasen, Cassandra (James) Baggett, and great-grandfather of Guliana, Thea, Amelia, Quinn, Joseph, and Daniel. Brother of Felix Stopczy. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 7pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren. Visitation Tuesday 2-8pm and Wednesday 2pm until time of service. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now