Richard "Dick" Sylvester ChristieAugust 7, 2020, Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Joanne. Loving father of Dick and Lucy, Linda and Bob (Skoczek), Mary Beth and Terry (Zangkas), Bill and Lisa, and Chuck and Lisa. Grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 6. Loving brother of Bob, Patrice, Carol and the late Jack, Virginia and Dorothy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, services will be private.View obituary and sign tribute wall at