Richard T. Suchyta
- - March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Veronica. Dearest father of Thomas (Janice), Michael (Kyong Hui), Anne (Adam) Gyurnek, and Steven (Maureen). Loving grandpa of Savannah, Heather, Josh, Autumn, Rachel, Craig, Ethan, Haley, Miranda, and Danny. Dear brother of Casimir, Louise Rivard, Susan Campbell, and the late Robert. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with a Scripture Service at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Tuesday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019