Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Suchyta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Suchyta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard T. Suchyta Obituary
Richard T. Suchyta

- - March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Veronica. Dearest father of Thomas (Janice), Michael (Kyong Hui), Anne (Adam) Gyurnek, and Steven (Maureen). Loving grandpa of Savannah, Heather, Josh, Autumn, Rachel, Craig, Ethan, Haley, Miranda, and Danny. Dear brother of Casimir, Louise Rivard, Susan Campbell, and the late Robert. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with a Scripture Service at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Tuesday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now