Harper Woods - TODD, Richard Joseph. Age 73. October 9, 2019. Father of the late Heidi. Cousin of Joan (David) Worley, Victoria Patrick, and Laura May Shenkosky. Uncle "Gunk" of Brittany (Jeff) Okray, Garrett Stanbury and Aubrey Stanbury. Also survived by loving family members Richard and Dana Stanbury. Mr. Todd was a proud Army Veteran. Visitation Tuesday 11:00 am until time of service 12:00 Noon at Chas. Verheyden, Inc, 16300 Mack Grosse Pointe. Interment St. Paul Cemetery. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
