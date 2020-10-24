Richard Vogler
Vogler, Richard D. October 23, 2020. Age 73 of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Annie. Loving father of Lynn (Paul) Rucarean and Nicole (Craig) Campbell. Dear brother of Don (Ruth) Vogler. Dearest grandfather of Jack, Ani, Ethan and Aiden. Richard will be deeply missed by family, friends and his faithful companion Mia. Visitation Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Rd. Funeral service Tuesday 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Rick's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com