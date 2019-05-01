|
|
Richard W. Gregory
Sterling Heights - Richard W. Gregory, age 97, of Sterling Heights, MI, formerly of Hamtramck, MI, passed away on April 26, 2019 at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit. He was the beloved husband of the late Gabriela "Gladys" Gregory; Loving father of Janet (James) Bruss, the late Daniel R. Gregory, and Mary Lafnear; Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey (Jessica) Bruss, Amy Lafnear, and Kathryn Lafnear; Dear great-grandfather of Jackson Gregory Bruss and Brody David Bruss; Dearest brother of Dorothy Rowinski and Helen Jones, and brother-in-law of Josephine Grzegorzewski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Gregory, Roman Gregory, Clarence Grzegorzewski, Arthur Gregory, and his brother-in-laws, Henry Rowinski and Francis Jones. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI. A brief visitation will follow Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:30 PM, until time of service at 3:30 PM, also at Resurrection Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2 PM. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 1, 2019