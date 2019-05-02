Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Lying in State
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Road
Rochester Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Road
Rochester Hills, MI
Rochester Hills - Valentine, Richard Walter, age 87 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 30, 2019. Loving husband of Dolores Valentine for 62 years. Dear father of the late Susan (the late Glenn) Carter, Steve Valentine, Sandra (Scott) Henderson, Sharon Bommarito and Sarah (Rob) Dwortz. Cherished grandfather of Anna, Michael, Alex, Dean, Nick, Lauren, Mallory, Claudia, Natalie and Robbie. Funeral Mass, Monday May 6, 2019, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Sunday 3-7 pm with a Scripture Service at 6:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Richard's name may be made to Neighborhood House or the Rochester Hills Library. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019
