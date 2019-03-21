|
Richard Wesner
- - Wesner, Richard passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Cleopatra. Dear father of Theresa (George) Sutherland, Diane (Andy) Denny, Stephanie, and Michael. Brother of Daniel and Norbert and the late Robert, Joseph, and Warren. Grandfather of Fred Stuard IV, Alaina (Jose) Carrillo, Christopher (Jenny) Healy, Rachel Denny, and Lexie Bean. Great grandfather of Emiliano, Audrey, Ryland, and Nico. Visitation Friday, 1-8pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Funeral mass Saturday, 10am (instate 9:30am), at St. Sebastian, 3965 Merrick St, Dearborn Heights.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019