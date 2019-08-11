|
Royal Oak - Bodick, Rick Anthony, age 60 of Royal Oak, passed away August 7, 2019. Loving son of Betty and the late George Bodick. Dear brother of Kirk (Mary Fran) Bodick. Beloved friend of Rae and David McIntosh. Rick was a Theater Director & Teacher at Troy High School for 33 years. A Candlelight Vigil will take place Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Troy High School, 4777 Northfield Parkway, Troy from 7-9 pm. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. The family will receive at the funeral home Thursday 2:00 pm until time of Service. A Celebration of Life will take place in September. Memorial in Rick's name may be made to stagecrafters.org. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019