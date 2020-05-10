|
Rickey Francis Novak
Rickey Francis Novak was born on January 2, 1947 in Detroit Michigan and passed in to God's loving arms on April 29, 2020.
Rickey helped his father early on as a milkman, after college he served for the Army in Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry. After his tour, he then entered the automotive repair and dealership business until his retirement. Rickey was an avid Pontiac man and restored dozens of cars during his spare time but his true passion was folk music with his friends from all over the Midwest. He could be found with his friends playing guitar and writing music throughout the year. He taught song writing classes every year at the Wheatland Music Festival and always enjoyed coming back the following year to see how his students progressed. Almost every night until the end you could hear him playing a guitar or mandolin in his home office. He loved and was dearly loved by all who knew him; especially his children and beloved wife of 44 years Mary. He had a huge heart and always willing to give to those that needed giving; laugh with those that needed a laugh; or share a scotch and his advice with those that had a problem they needed to talk about. He led an amazing and full life by anyone's definition and now he begins the next adventure with those that have already crossed.
He is survived by his wife Mary (Wojcik), his children Michael (Al) and Rickey Jr. (Chandra) and grandchildren Brynn and Ronan. He is also survived by his sister Pamela (Mato), his brothers Frank, Terry, and Tim and cousin John.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Rickey's memory to the Wheatland Music Organization, PO BOX 22, Remus MI 49340 or via wheatlandmusic.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 10 to May 17, 2020