Rita A. D'Haene (nee Lyons)
- - May 25, 2020, Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Cyril "Dick" D'Haene. Devoted Aunt of Anne Marie Lyons Farley, Tommy Lyons, Johnny Lyons, and Patty Bennett. Also survived by many beloved great-nieces and great-nephews. Rita loved travel, adventure, and could share her experiences with the finest Irish dry wit. Her stories would make you feel you were in the moment. She loved excitement and was a huge Red Wing fan during the Gordie Howe days. She was kind. Services will be held privately. Memorial tributes to the Oblates of Mary Immaculate.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020