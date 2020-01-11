|
Rita Ann Smith
West Palm Beach, FL - Rita Ann Smith (Mullett), 62, of West Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Rita was born on September 17, 1957 in Detroit, MI. The first child of Mary Mullett (Francis) and the late Michael E. Mullett Jr.
In addition to her mother Mary, Rita is survived by her siblings; Michael E. Mullett III (wife Jacqueline), James A. Mullett, Deanne M. Adaschik (husband Bill) and Jerome (Jay) J. Mullett (wife Dora). Rita is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Anthony Adaschik, Rebecca Mullett, Alexis Adaschik, Michael Mullett IV, Allison Adaschik, Makayla Mullett and Haylie Mullett. Rita is also survived by countless cousins and friends.
Rita was preceded in death by her father; Michael E. Mullett Jr.; grandfathers, Michael E. Mullett Sr. and Joseph Francis; and grandmothers; Josephine Mullett (Foltz) and Anna Francis (Romanelli).
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Family 24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi, MI. with visitation from 10:30 until time of service
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the St. Jude Foundation and/or the . Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivan funeralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020