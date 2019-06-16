Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Rita Arakelian
Rita Arakelian


Rita Arakelian Obituary
Rita Arakelian

Lapeer - June 14, 2019 Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Nishan (2013). Loving mother of Lynette Skupa, Colleen (Dennis) Barill, Mary (Raymond) Borgula, Mark (Linda) Arakelian, and Janette Arakelian. Proud grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Diane Wurm and the late Cheryl Courier. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service. Funeral Wednesday 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
