|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
|
36900 Schoenherr Rd
|
Sterling Heights,
MI
48312
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
|
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
|
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
|
36900 Schoenherr Rd
|
Sterling Heights,
MI
48312
|
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
|
36900 Schoenherr Rd
|
Sterling Heights,
MI
48312
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
|
36900 Schoenherr Rd
|
Sterling Heights,
MI
48312
|
|
|
Rita Arakelian
Lapeer - June 14, 2019 Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Nishan (2013). Loving mother of Lynette Skupa, Colleen (Dennis) Barill, Mary (Raymond) Borgula, Mark (Linda) Arakelian, and Janette Arakelian. Proud grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Diane Wurm and the late Cheryl Courier. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service. Funeral Wednesday 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share