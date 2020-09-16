Rita Chateauvert
Garden City - Age 94 April 11, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Maurice "Morry". Loving mom of Denise (Donald) Kaetz, Michelle (Byron) Davis and the late Rick Chateauvert. Dear mother-in-law of Cathy and the late Cynthia. Cherished grandma of Chris (Paul) Smokovitz, Drew (Katie Taylor) Kaetz, Heather (Joe) Hess, Cody Graef, Jessica Graef, Courtney (Brendon Gorshe) Davis, Carley Davis and the late Matt Chateauvert. Adored great-grandmother of Emily, Brayden, Paige, Tanner, Ethan and Caleb. Dearest sister of Betty Caruso. She was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Memorial Mass will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
