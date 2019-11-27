|
|
Rita Keywell
West Bloomfield - Rita Keywell, 88, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on November 27, 2019. The daughter of Minnie and Morris Canvasser, she was married for over 51 years to Jerome Keywell, of blessed memory. She is survived by her children, Synde Keywell, Denise (Fred) Kalt, Karen (Dr. Robert) Hellman, and Gayle (Charles) Lichtman, grandchildren Gregory (Carly) Hellman, Emily Hellman, Matthew Kalt (Lindsay Singer, fiancée), Brooke Lichtman and Jordan Lichtman and her nieces and nephews. Rita's life was devoted to her family including her sisters-in law and brothers-in-law Estelle and Kopel Kahn, Ethel and J. Phillip Levant and Dr. Paul and Mrs. Joyce Pensler. During her last years she spoke lovingly of her memories and looked forward to reuniting with her beloved sister Betty Gold, and her brothers Charles (Elaine) Canvasser and Darwin (Joycelyn) Canvasser. FUNERAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019