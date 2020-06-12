Rita Lauretta Wilk
Wilk, Rita Lauretta, age 83 of Sterling Heights, died June 8, 2020. Rita was the beloved wife of Leonard. Loving mother of Michele (Michael) Wilton. Adored grandmother of Kaitlyn and Matthew Wilton. Cherished sister of Dorothee (the late Lawrence) Boczar, Susanne (Dennis) Skorupski, and Lucy (Bob) Hengstebeck. Dear sister-in-law of Irene Wilk. She was preceded in death by her parents Emile and Alice Poirier (nee: Cadieux). Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
