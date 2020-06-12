Wilk, Rita Lauretta, age 83 of Sterling Heights, died June 8, 2020. Rita was the beloved wife of Leonard. Loving mother of Michele (Michael) Wilton. Adored grandmother of Kaitlyn and Matthew Wilton. Cherished sister of Dorothee (the late Lawrence) Boczar, Susanne (Dennis) Skorupski, and Lucy (Bob) Hengstebeck. Dear sister-in-law of Irene Wilk. She was preceded in death by her parents Emile and Alice Poirier (nee: Cadieux). Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.