West Bloomfield - Rita M. Herberholz, age 90 of West Bloomfield, passed away March 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard for 57 years. Loving mother of Richard Jr., Laura, Gary and Sheila (John) Belkowski. Proud grandmother of Jacob Belkowski. Dear sister of the late John Meehan Jr. and Mary Laiho. Private family services have been held due to current circumstances. Rita was a West Bloomfield resident for over 55 years and a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in her name may be made to Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, 3725 Erie Dr., Orchard Lake, MI 48324. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

