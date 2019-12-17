Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
581 W. Fourteen Mile Rd.
Clawson, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
581 W. Fourteen Mile Rd.
Clawson, MI
Rita M. Lingenfelter

Rita M. Lingenfelter Obituary
Rita M. Lingenfelter

- - December 14, 2019. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late John M. Dear mother of Jean Giovanelli (Glen), Jim (Karen) & Ed (Sandy). Cherished grandmother of Kurt, Kara, Bryan, Keith & Bret. Sister of the late William Brandel, Jeanne Cosner, Elaine Aprile, Shirley Lee and Fran Stevens. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., (between Maple & Big Beaver) 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 10 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 W. Fourteen Mile Rd., Clawson. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to or Gilda's Club.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
