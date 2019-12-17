|
|
Rita M. Lingenfelter
- - December 14, 2019. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late John M. Dear mother of Jean Giovanelli (Glen), Jim (Karen) & Ed (Sandy). Cherished grandmother of Kurt, Kara, Bryan, Keith & Bret. Sister of the late William Brandel, Jeanne Cosner, Elaine Aprile, Shirley Lee and Fran Stevens. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., (between Maple & Big Beaver) 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 10 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 W. Fourteen Mile Rd., Clawson. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to or Gilda's Club.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019