Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Rita Nader Johns McCarthy


1941 - 2019
Rita Nader Johns McCarthy

Sterling Heights - Born April 16, 1918 in Windsor, Canada, to John and Anna (Karam) Nader. Married June 7, 1941, to Frederick Anthony Johns aka Marieb. Married November 7, 1987 to Richard George McCarthy.

Survivors include: Dr. Michael (Trina) Johns of Atlanta, GA; Frederick (Barbara) Johns of Palm Desert, CA; Aneesa (Ben) Vitale of Shelby Township; Nancy (George) Amar of Kalamazoo; and Dr. Roger Johns of Reistertown, MD. Fourteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren also survive. Preceded in death by five brothers, three sisters, granddaughter Courtney Johns, & daughter-in-law Dr. Lisa Kolp.

Service at Pixley Funeral Home, Rochester, MI, Monday July 1, 12 noon, Private interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Southfield.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
