Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Royal Oak, MI
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Royal Oak, MI
- - Life-long Royal Oak resident, Rita Lesko Simons, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on June 30, 2019. Rita married Foyle Simons in 1947, who preceded her death in 2005. She is survived by daughter, Colleen (Tom); granddaughters Holly (Gary), Tara, and Kirsten (Dan); great-grandchildren Justin, Grace, Kyla, Claire, and Jack; brother Mike; nephews Jim and Mark; Mike and Paul; and niece Kathy. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Royal Oak on Thursday, August 1 at 10:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Rita to or to the Royal Oak Historical Society Museum. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
