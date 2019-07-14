|
Roasria Caruso
Sterling Heights - "Sara" Marie (nee Bommarito) Age 98 July 12, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Vincent "Jim". Loving mother of Maryann Caruso and the late James Caruso. Dearest grandmother of Enrico, Vincent(Stephanie), Megan, the late Andrew(Amanda) and great grandmother of Salvatore. Sara was predeceased by her siblings; Dominic(Virginia)Bommarito, Grace(Joseph)Giacalone, Sam(Mary)Bommarito and John(Roseann)Bommarito. Donations preferred to . Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with a 6pm Vigil Service at WujekCalcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.). Funeral Monday Instate 11:30am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Rd. (West of Van Dyke) until time of Mass at 12 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019