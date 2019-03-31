|
Robbie C. Heathcott
- - Robbie C. Heathcott Age 89. Beloved wife of the late William for 66 years. Loving mother of Sherry (Rick) and Shelia (Dennis). Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, James and Jacob. Visitation Sunday 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia. Funeral service Monday, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Glen Eden Cemetery. Please share a memory of Mrs. Heathcott with her family at www.harryjwill funeralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019