Robert A. Smyth
1928 - 2020
Robert A. Smyth

Plymouth - Robert was born April 6, 1928 in Ballyfinn, Cloyne, Cork, Ireland and passed away Dec. 1, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 55 years to Julia. Loving father of Colette (Frank) Murphy, Valerie (Dr. Robert) Doane, and Paula (Theodore) Rayha. Dear grandfather of Eimear and Eoin Murphy, Shannon, Brendan, Anna, and Kathleen Doane, and Connor and Bridget Rayha. Also survived by his sister, Doreen Sweetnam of Mullinahone, Ireland, many nieces and nephews, and "adopted" daughter, Anita Cooney. Instate 9 am Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 Haggerty Rd (S. of 5 Mile) until time of mass at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a gift to Fr. Solanus Casey Center. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
