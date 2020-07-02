1/1
Robert Allen Jogan
Robert Allen Jogan

Grosse Pointe Woods - Robert Allen Jogan, of Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away on June 30, 2020.

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judith; his daughter Karen (friend Ann); Jeffrey (Stephanie) and Timothy (Colleen); seven grandchildren, who were the love of his life: Brigit, Thomas, Riley, Jackson, Jeffrey, Dailey & Charlie; brothers, Frank and Jimmy (Cindy); sister-in-law, Loretta; and three nieces: Maria, Bethany and Christin. Bob was predeceased by his brother Ron.

Bob loved God and his family, and never shied away from an honest day's work. He lived his life in the service of others and was never happier than when he was surrounded by his wife and family.

Services will be held at St. Ambrose in Grosse Pointe Park on Monday, July 6. A gathering of friends and family will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the church with a recognition of Bob's life delivered by loved ones at 10:30 a.m. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Donations may be made to St. Ambrose St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Ambrose Parish 15020 Hampton St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230.

Share a memory and see more information at verheyden.org.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose
