Robert B. Henkle,
Bloomfield Hills - Robert B. Henkle, 77, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 21 June 2020. Beloved husband of 25 years of Sheila Henkle. Cherished father of Mark Fogarasi and Aaron (Suzanne) Fogarasi. Proud grandfather of Alexandra (Christopher) Cullen, and Joanne, Joseph, and Eli Fogarasi. Loving brother of the late Mary Fogler. Dear brother-in-law of Bill Fogler, Evelyn (Brian) Schaffel, Harvey Schleifer, and the late Rhoda Schleifer. Devoted son of the late William and the late Frances Henkle. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WAS HELD AT 1:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2020. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.