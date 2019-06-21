Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (Btwn Sheldon & Beck)
Plymouth, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (Btwn Sheldon & Beck)
Plymouth, MI
Canton - June 18, 2019 age 72. Beloved husband of Irene. Loving father of Adam (Lisa), and Lauren (Jason) Steinhelper. Proud grandfather of Skylar & Savannah Bakowski, and Chloe & Emma Steinhelper. Funeral Service Monday, June 24th 1 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (Btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Sunday, June 23rd 4-8 PM. Robert served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army 1st Air Calvary. He retired from the U.S. Border Patrol and was a member of American Legion Post 32 - Livonia. Interment South Lyon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Assoc. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 21, 2019
