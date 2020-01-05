|
Robert "Bob" Barella
Macomb Township - Robert "Bob" Barello passed away peacefully on January 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Rosemary, and was proud to be the father of Rebecca and father-in-law to Tim Kelly. Bob took great pride and joy in his grandchildren Lorelai and Pearson. Also survived by his brother Gary(Linda), niece Jennifer (Steve), nephew Jeff (Allison), great niece Paige, and great nephews Jonathon, Zachary, and Connor and cousins Andrea Tworek and David Tworek. Bob leaves behind lifelong friends Ray and Pat Zawacki. After 32 years of service Bob retired from the IRS, a career he enjoyed very much. The family will welcome visitors at Wasik Funeral Home, 49150 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township, MI, 48315 on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 1pm to 6pm. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Jan. 5, 2020