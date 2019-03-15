Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Grosse Pointe Farms - Robert "Bob" Barto, age 78, March 13, 2019. Former Realtor and owner of Baskin-Robbins 31 Flavors in Grosse Pointe Woods. Beloved husband of Jo Ann joined in love 55 years. Dear brother of Gary (Joan) and Bill (Linda). Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Monday 10:30 AM until funeral Mass 11 AM at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church, 1401 Whittier Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to The Fisher House or The in Bob's memory. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019
