The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Robert Biederman Obituary
West Bloomfield - Robert Biederman, 73, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years of Carmen Biederman; Cherished father of Debbie (Dr. Albert) Klemptner and the late David Aaron Biederman; Loving Grandpa Bob of Ryan and Emily Klemptner; Bob was the devoted son of the late William and the late Edna Biederman; Son-in-law of the late Ralph and the late Peggy Arredondo; Brother of Dr. Jason (the late Bryna) Biederman; Brother-in-law of Fred and Lea Arredondo, their children Charles Biederman, Chris Arredondo, Jayme Arredondo, Manina and Kao Phan. FUNERAL SERVICE 1:30 P.M. TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
