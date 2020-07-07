1/1
Robert Blake Gordon Sr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Blake Gordon, Sr.

Newaygo - Robert Blake Gordon Sr., 70, of Newaygo, formerly of Farwell, passed away on June 26, 2020 at Newaygo County Compassion Home, White Cloud, Michigan. He was born on September 16, 1949 to Blake and Mary (Durst) Gordon in Detroit, Michigan. On March 23, 1968 he married Susan Smith in Berkley, Michigan. Robert worked as a construction worker and then at General Motors where he was a union representative. He coached boys baseball and girls softball traveling teams for many years, he was a member of Local Operating Engineers #324, UAW Local #5960, and Teamsters Local #247. He was adored by his family and friends. Robert is survived by his loving wife Susan, daughter Kelley (James) Fitz of Newaygo; son Robert (Michelle) Gordon Jr. of Davidson, MI; four grandsons: James (Jill) Fitz Jr., Dillon (Cortnie) Fitz, Blake Gordon, Chase Gordon; granddaughter Parker Gordon; three great-grandsons: Carter Fitz, Kellan Fitz, Cayden Fitz; great-granddaughter Adelynn Fitz; sister Joy Gordon, brother Thomas (Leslie) Gordon, uncle Jerry (Wanda) Durst; aunt Evelyn Stellfox; cousin Marilyn (Doug) Carr, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the John Graves Lodge, Newaygo County Welcome Center, 4684 Evergreen Dr., Newaygo, Michigan 49337. In lieu of flowers please consider: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriner's Children's Hospital, or any baseball or softball travel league. Please share your memories of Robert online at www.fieldsmckinley.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
John Graves Lodge, Newaygo County Welcome Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fields-McKinley Funeral and Cremation Services
226 State Rd
Newaygo, MI 49337
(231) 652-5613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved