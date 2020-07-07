Robert Blake Gordon, Sr.
Newaygo - Robert Blake Gordon Sr., 70, of Newaygo, formerly of Farwell, passed away on June 26, 2020 at Newaygo County Compassion Home, White Cloud, Michigan. He was born on September 16, 1949 to Blake and Mary (Durst) Gordon in Detroit, Michigan. On March 23, 1968 he married Susan Smith in Berkley, Michigan. Robert worked as a construction worker and then at General Motors where he was a union representative. He coached boys baseball and girls softball traveling teams for many years, he was a member of Local Operating Engineers #324, UAW Local #5960, and Teamsters Local #247. He was adored by his family and friends. Robert is survived by his loving wife Susan, daughter Kelley (James) Fitz of Newaygo; son Robert (Michelle) Gordon Jr. of Davidson, MI; four grandsons: James (Jill) Fitz Jr., Dillon (Cortnie) Fitz, Blake Gordon, Chase Gordon; granddaughter Parker Gordon; three great-grandsons: Carter Fitz, Kellan Fitz, Cayden Fitz; great-granddaughter Adelynn Fitz; sister Joy Gordon, brother Thomas (Leslie) Gordon, uncle Jerry (Wanda) Durst; aunt Evelyn Stellfox; cousin Marilyn (Doug) Carr, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the John Graves Lodge, Newaygo County Welcome Center, 4684 Evergreen Dr., Newaygo, Michigan 49337. In lieu of flowers please consider: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Shriner's Children's Hospital
, or any baseball or softball travel league. Please share your memories of Robert online at www.fieldsmckinley.com
.