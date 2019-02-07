|
Robert Bosman
Sterling Heights - Robert Bosman, age 91, of Sterling Heights, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019. Proud WWII United States Navy veteran and former owner of Cook's Lamp Shop in Roseville. Beloved husband of Dolores; cherished father of Marcia (Brian) Connolly, Claudia (John) Ross, and Robert (Cyndi) Bosman; papa of seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday from 2-8pm with a 7pm Rosary service at the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Rd, Fraser, MI 48026. Funeral Mass Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 57575 Romeo Plank Rd, Ray, MI 48096. Internment at Ostego Lake Twp. Cemetery in Gaylord, MI. Share memories with the family at faulmannwalsh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019