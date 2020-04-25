|
|
Robert Brant
Grosse Pointe Farms - Robert F. Brant, age 87, a resident of Grosse Pointe Farms, passed away April 16, 2020. Robert was born November 9, 1941in Lincoln Park, Michigan to Frank and Ruth. Beloved husband of Katharine. Joined May 3, 1970 in love they shared nearly 50 years. Robert was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the Navy steel band. He had the opportunity to play at the White House for the 36th President of the United States, Lyndon B. Johnson and for Robert Kennedy at a party. All the while he toured the islands playing steel drums, meeting people, and experiencing the culture. After his time in Puerto Rico from 1965 to 1968 he moved back to the U.S.to Lincoln Park, Michigan. He took a position at a music store and while there he called upon Katharine Derr, who was a music teacher, and courted her until they married May 3, 1970 in East Lansing, Michigan. Robert and Katharine opened their own music store, "Eastside Music" in Roseville in 1982. When Robert and Katherine were not at the music store they found themselves on the water boating. Longtime members of the Detroit Yacht Club, Robert and Katharine enjoyed meeting new people, spending time with friends, and talking about topics other than music. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to May 3, 2020