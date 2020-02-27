|
Robert "Bob" Brody
Aventura, FL - Robert "Bob" Brody, 95, of Aventura, Florida, formerly of Michigan, died on 26 February 2020. Born and raised in Detroit, Robert Brody graduated in 1943 from Cranbrook. He was educated in engineering, economics, and business administration. During WWII, he served as a combat engineer with the 8th Armored Division, crossing the Rhine into Germany. After his discharge, he attended the University of Michigan.
In 1950, he joined his father in business in what became his lifetime career developing land and building single-family homes and garden apartments. In 1956, he moved his family to Miami Beach where he oversaw the renovation and management of the President Madison hotel. He returned to Detroit after his father died in 1960.
He was past president of the Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, Apartment Association of Michigan, Detroit Chapter of the American Technion Society, and Past Chairman of the Israel Bond campaign.
His philosophy was to treat everyone fairly and honestly. Bob, and the love of his life, Rhea, were married for over 70 years. He is survived by his children, Cathy and James Deutchman, Jay and Susan Brody, and Gerald and Lisa Brody; grandchildren, Cara Deutchman Peterson and Jason Peterson, Andrew Deutchman, Stuart and Amy Brody, Rachel Brody, Hillary and Benjamin Anchill, Joshua Brody, Jacob Brody, Tracy Buvalic, and his three great-granddaughters, Lillian, Evelyn and Alexandra Brody, great-grandson, Zachary Buvalic, and his devoted caregiver, Bogdan Kozakov. He was the brother-in-law of Graham and Sally Orley, and the late Joseph and the late Suzanne Orley. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Anna Brody, and brothers, Gerald, Leonard, and George "Buddy" Brody. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE 12:30 P.M. SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020