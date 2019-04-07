|
Robert Buzby
Dearborn - Robert Buzby, of Dearborn, passed away on March 31, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Eunice for 70 years. Loving father of Robert Jr. (Rebecca) and Lynne (Norm) Gomolak. Cherished grandpa of Chris, Nathan (Kim), Sarah (Steve), Showell, Seth, Katie, and Emily. Loved great grandpa of Lauren. Bob graduated from Lehigh University with a business degree and moved to Dearborn, Michigan in 1956. There he worked for Ford Motor Company in Finance and Accounting until he retired. He led a very active life playing baseball in college and coaching little league baseball for his son. He was an avid skier and played golf and tennis his whole life. He enjoyed the performing arts and often starred in the Players Guild of Dearborn Productions. He and his wife traveled to Europe many times. They also lived in several locations in Europe while Bob worked as a consultant for Ford Motor Company. Bob lived a long and wonderful life and he will truly be missed by all. Memorial service will take place on May 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at Christ Episcopal Church located at 120 N. Military St. in Dearborn. Memorial donations in honor of Bob may be given to the Christ Episcopal Church Music Fund (120 N. Military St., Dearborn, MI 48124).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019