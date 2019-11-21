Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Balle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Balle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Balle Obituary
Robert C. Balle

Grosse Pointe Woods - Robert C. Balle, age 92, November 20, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Lois. Loving father of Mark M.D. (Pamela), and David M.D. (Gerry). Grandfather of Mark Jr. (Alexandra), John, and Eric. Dear brother-in-law of Diane Darling. Robert also leaves behind very special nieces, nephews, family & friends. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. In state Monday 9:30 AM until time of service 10:30 AM at First English Ev. Lutheran Church, 800 Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods (48236). Memorial contributions to First English Ev. Lutheran Church or Covenant House Michigan appreciated. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -