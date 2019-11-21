|
Robert C. Balle
Grosse Pointe Woods - Robert C. Balle, age 92, November 20, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Lois. Loving father of Mark M.D. (Pamela), and David M.D. (Gerry). Grandfather of Mark Jr. (Alexandra), John, and Eric. Dear brother-in-law of Diane Darling. Robert also leaves behind very special nieces, nephews, family & friends. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. In state Monday 9:30 AM until time of service 10:30 AM at First English Ev. Lutheran Church, 800 Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods (48236). Memorial contributions to First English Ev. Lutheran Church or Covenant House Michigan appreciated. ahpeters.com
