Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Nixon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert C. Nixon Obituary
Robert C. Nixon

- - February 5, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of Greta C. Nixon for 63 years. Loving father of John (Jennifer), Susan Mooney, Hilary Hilton (Robert). Dear grandad of Kelly Nixon, Erin Nixon, and Kathryn Nixon. Family will receive friends Saturday from 2:30-6:30pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now