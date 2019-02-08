|
Robert C. Nixon
- - February 5, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of Greta C. Nixon for 63 years. Loving father of John (Jennifer), Susan Mooney, Hilary Hilton (Robert). Dear grandad of Kelly Nixon, Erin Nixon, and Kathryn Nixon. Family will receive friends Saturday from 2:30-6:30pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500.
