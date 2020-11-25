1/1
Robert C. Stachurski
Robert C. Stachurski

Warren - Passed away November 20, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Angela for 35 years. Devoted dad of Robert (Sarah), Timothy (Kayla), Veronica and James. Amazing grandfather of Olivia, Juliette and Amara. Dear brother of Linda (the late Paul) McDonald, Deborah Keech, Raymond (Christine), Edward (Sandra) and the late Donna and Dean. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Barbara. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, electrician brothers, cousins and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Monday 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10 a.m. at Motor City Church, 3668 Livernois (north of Big Beaver) Troy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
