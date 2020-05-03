Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cutler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Cutler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Cutler Obituary
Robert Cutler

Southfield - Robert Cutler, 93, of Southfield, Michigan died May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean Cutler. Cherished father of Ardith Cutler and Jodi (Kip Foley) Cutler. Also survived by Jean's children, Mark (Barbara Maxwell) Dubrinsky, Susan (Tim) Mcallister, and Shari (Larry) Friedman. Loving grandfather of Tara (Danielle) Inman-Bellofatto, Alyssa Bellofatto, Miranda Markart, Ben Foley, Sam Foley, Shawn Dubrinsky, Shaynna Dubrinsky, David Mcallister, and Daniel Mcallister. Proud great-grandfather of Jace Martinez-Bellofatto. THERE WILL BE A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE ON MONDAY AT 2:00 P.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -