|
|
Robert Cutler
Southfield - Robert Cutler, 93, of Southfield, Michigan died May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean Cutler. Cherished father of Ardith Cutler and Jodi (Kip Foley) Cutler. Also survived by Jean's children, Mark (Barbara Maxwell) Dubrinsky, Susan (Tim) Mcallister, and Shari (Larry) Friedman. Loving grandfather of Tara (Danielle) Inman-Bellofatto, Alyssa Bellofatto, Miranda Markart, Ben Foley, Sam Foley, Shawn Dubrinsky, Shaynna Dubrinsky, David Mcallister, and Daniel Mcallister. Proud great-grandfather of Jace Martinez-Bellofatto. THERE WILL BE A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE ON MONDAY AT 2:00 P.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 3 to May 4, 2020