Robert Davies Doyle Jr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Davies Doyle Jr. Obituary
Robert Davies Doyle, Jr.

- - Robert Davies (Bob) Doyle, Jr. passed away on March 2, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 79 years old. Bob was born in Pueblo, Colorado and spent his early years in Butte, Montana. Although the family moved to Chicago and then Detroit, he always identified with the west. He was an avid sportsman, loving hunting, fishing, golf and tennis. He studied business at Hillsdale College, graduating in 1962. He spent most of his career in financial risk management with Marsh & McLennan. Bob is survived by his wife, Lee, his children, Michael Doyle (Kirsten), Timothy Doyle (Genaro Villa), Kathryn Neely, and Caitlin Bearer (Michael). He will be missed by his beloved grandchildren, including David and Emma Gausden, Kelly Neely, and Brennan and Cecelia Bearer. There will be no memorial, but donations in his honor may be made to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/get-involved. Arrangements handled by the White Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home. www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
